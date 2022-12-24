Two pedestrians died in separate incidents in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
—— On Dec. 20 at about 5 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to West Foothill Blvd and North Macy Street for a reported traffic collision. A pedestrian, 70-year-old David UIrey, a resident of San Bernardino, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:35 p.m.
—— The previous day, Dec. 19, the San Bernardino P.D. dispatch center received a call reporting that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 7:45 p.m. The pedestrian, who was later identified as 60-year-old Mark Joseph Aleman, a transient from San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics. The location of the incident was not reported.
The San Bernardino P.D. is investigating these incidents.
