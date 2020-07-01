Two pedestrians who were standing on the right shoulder of the Interstate 215 Freeway died after being struck by a vehicle on June 30, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 11:45 p.m., a 22-year-old Ontario man driving a 2013 White Ford E350 box truck was traveling on I-215 southbound,
south of Palm Avenue in San Bernardino. At the same time, the pedestrians were standing outside two parked vehicles on I-215.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Ford allowed it to travel to the right shoulder. The front of the Ford collided into the rear of a disabled 1997 Beige Toyota Camry and subsequently hit the two pedestrians.
Both of the pedestrians, a 54-year-old man from Perris and a 50-year-old woman from Perris, succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene by emergency personnel.
At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that alcohol or drugs were factors in this collision.
The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s office.
The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer J. Izydorek at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
