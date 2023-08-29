Two people were arrested on multiple charges after they allegedly attempted to sell a firearm to patrons at a business, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 28 at 11:03 a.m., Grand Terrace deputies Brandon Moore, Joshuan Cobbs, Jordan Jewsbury, Mark Jebbia and Roger Alfaro responded to a business in the 11800 block of Greenbrier Lane in Grand Terrace.
Both of the suspects fled the location but were quickly apprehended by the deputies.The subjects were identified as Ambrose Haley Marshall, 40, and Martin Manuel Osorio, 27.
Through investigation, it was discovered the firearm was stolen from a residence in Grand Terrace during a burglary. A secondary residence was also identified to have been allegedly burglarized by Marshall and Osorio. The suspects allegedly both conspired to commit the two separate burglaries and were in possession of stolen property, which was ultimately returned to the rightful owners.
Marshall was arrested on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime, and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Osorio was arrested on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. They were booked into Central Detention Center.
