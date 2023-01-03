Two people were arrested after a pursuit through two cities during an incident last week, according to the Upland Police Department.
Upland officers located a stolen car driving near 11th Street and San Antonio Avenue and attempted to stop it, but the driver sped off and a vehicle pursuit began.
Officers chased the suspect into Rancho Cucamonga, where the driver lost control and crashed near Foothill Boulevard and Archibald Avenue.
The driver and a passenger then fled on foot, but were quickly apprehended by officers and arrested for multiple felony charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.