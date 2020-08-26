The Redlands Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and a third in critical condition during the early morning hours on Aug. 26.
Police responded to the call of shots fired in the 900 block of Carlson Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m.. When officers arrived, they found three shooting victims inside the house, the Redlands P.D. said.
One adult male was pronounced deceased on the scene. Redlands Fire Department paramedics treated two adult female victims at the scene. Both were transported to the hospital, where one was also pronounced deceased. The second female victim is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect is in custody.
Anyone with information regarding crime or suspicious activity in Redlands is asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681 ext. 1.
