Two people were injured in a deputy-involved traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on March 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The collision took place at Milliken Avenue and Mountain View Drive, the Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.
The deputy and the other driver were transported to local area hospitals with unknown injuries.
Traffic at the intersection was closed down for the investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
