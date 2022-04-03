Two people died in a collision at the end of a police pursuit in Rialto on April 2, authorities said.
The pursuit started in Colton and then entered Rialto at about 1 a.m., and Rialto Police Department officers started following the gray 2014 Nissan Maxima as it traveled at a high rate of speed in the area of Linden Avenue and Randall Avenue, police said.
During the pursuit, the Maxima ran a red light at Cedar and Randall avenues, collided into a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra and proceeded to crash into a house in the 1200 block of West Randall Avenue, police said.
The two people inside the Nissan were injured and were taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased. They were identified as Aaron McDonald, 31, of Bloomington and Irene Jaramillo, 30, of Rialto.
The two occupants of the Maxima, driver Alejandro Canchola, 31, and passenger Jose Castrocota, 21, had moderate injuries and were taken to hospitals.
When Canchola is released from the hospital, he will be arrested and charged with murder, the Rialto P.D. said.
No persons in the house were injured in the crash.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Harvey at (909) 388-4912 or Harvey_je@sbcity.org. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, and they should reference case number 22-36160.
