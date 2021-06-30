Two people were killed in a traffic collision involving a wrong-way driver on the Route 210 Freeway in Rialto on June 28, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 7:49 p.m., an unidentified male motorist was driving a 2019 gray Nissan Altima and traveling the wrong way on the eastbound side of the freeway, for unknown reasons.
At the same time, a 44-year-old man from Yucaipa was driving a 2015 black Tesla S eastbound at an unknown speed, and the Nissan smashed head-on into the Tesla.
As a result of the crash, the vehicles became engulfed in flames and both drivers succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer K. McCallum at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.
