Two people were shot and one of them died during an incident in Upland in July 24, according to the Upland Police Department.
At about 1 a.m., police received a call regarding a shooting in a parking lot near Foothill Boulevard and Mulberry Avenue, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Officers arrived and found the two victims. They were taken to a local trauma center, where one of the victims, a 23-year-old male, was pronounced deceased. The other victim was in stable condition.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wyno at (909) 946-7624, ext. 2609.
