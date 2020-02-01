A victim made arrangements with another citizen to meet for the purpose of selling a cellular phone through a social media app, police said.
During the meeting, an unknown suspect attempted to forcibly take the phone from the victim. During a struggle for the phone, the suspect fired a weapon which struck both the victims.
The victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the area before police arrival.
Robbery detectives are currently following all possible leads to identify the suspect. Anybody with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective R. Thornburg at (909) 486-5626 / thornburg_ry@sbcity.org or Sergeant B. Baker at (909) 384-4955 / baker_br@sbcity.org.
