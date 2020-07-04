A 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old juvenile died and a 13-year-old juvenile was in critical condition after they crashed their vehicle while fleeing after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On July 3 at about 9:47 p.m., a silver Dodge was involved in an armed robbery at a business in the 700 block of West 2nd Street in San Bernardino. The Dodge was observed to be occupied by three males.
Officers arrived and located the suspects fleeing the area in that Dodge. As the uniformed officers attempted to stop that Dodge, the vehicle failed to yield to their emergency lights and sirens, and a vehicle pursuit ensued, police said.
The Dodge traveled at extremely high rates of speed and the driver lost control in the 1900 block of West 5th Street. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier and then a concrete flood channel.
Medical aid was summoned to the collision scene.
Michael Mendoza Levario, 20, was identified as the deceased driver. The two passengers have not been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.