Two people inside a vehicle died after a kidnapping suspect led deputies in a pursuit and then crashed into a residence in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 17 at about 4:14 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff's Station observed a Gray Toyota Tundra matching the description of a vehicle stolen during a kidnapping. The vehicle traveled west on Greenspot Road from Alta Vista.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Anthony Lara, a 30-year-old Redlands resident, was known to be armed and dangerous, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies verified the vehicle was stolen through a law enforcement database.
Deputies pulled behind the vehicle and Lara immediately began to speed away north on Weaver Street. Deputies activated their overhead lights and siren in an attempt to stop Lara.
Lara ran the stop sign at Baseline Road and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer left near the intersection of Clearview Lane and collide into a residence on the northwest corner. The residence was occupied by a single resident and his dog, and both were evacuated to safety.
However, two passengers in the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene. They were identified as a 49-year-old Yucaipa man and a 32-year-old Highland woman.
Lara was taken into custody and treated for injuries at a local hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.