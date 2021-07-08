Two people died in a collision in which a car flew into the air and landed in a pool of a backyard in Chino, according to the Chino Police Department.
On July 7 at about 2:18 a.m., police received a report of a solo vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Schaefer Avenue and East End Avenue.
The vehicle struck a center median, became airborne, and came to rest in the pool of a nearby backyard. The three occupants of the vehicle were ejected from the car.
One passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle’s other two occupants, a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were transported to an area hospital, where the man was later pronounced deceased and the female remained in serious condition.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Azarcon with the Chino Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (909) 334-3159 or via email at sazarcon@chinopd.org.
