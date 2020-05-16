Two persons died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 15, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 6:07 p.m., a Nissan Maxima driven by Ashley Morga, 19, was eastbound on Mill Street approaching the intersection of Tippecanoe Avenue. The Maxima was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not stop or slow for the red signal at the intersection.
The vehicle continued through the intersection at a high rate of speed and hit a concrete wall. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
As a result of the collision, the driver and unidentified passenger both succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Speed was a factor in this collision.
