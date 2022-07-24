Two people fell about 20 feet, and one of them died, during an incident in Forest Falls in the San Bernardino National Forest on July 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 3:20 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department requested the assistance of Sheriff's Aviation in reference to a man and woman who had fallen from the middle to the lower falls at 41599 Valley of the Falls.
Sheriff's helicopter Air Rescue (AR307) responded to the area and saw that the female victim, a 43-year-old resident of Riverside, was performing CPR on the male victim, a 43-year-old resident of Hemet.
San Bernardino County Fire personnel arrived on scene and the man was pronounced deceased.
A Sheriff's air medic was hoisted down to the scene to make patient contact. The female victim was hoisted up to the helicopter and flown to awaiting medical/ground personnel. The female victim was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center by American Medical Response for injuries sustained in the fall.
The male victim was hoisted out of the falls and was flown to Sheriff's Aviation for San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner transport.
