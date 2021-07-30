Two people, including an officer, were injured and three people were arrested during an incident which occurred on the Route 60 Freeway in Ontario on July 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 5:01 p.m., the Ontario Police Department received multiple calls regarding a fight involving several individuals on the eastbound side of the freeway, east of Vineyard Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the parties involved.
The initial altercation transpired as a result of a traffic collision. The victim sustained moderate injuries from the assault and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the Sheriff's Department said.
While officers were trying to conduct their investigation, three of the individuals became verbally and physically combative toward the officers, the Sheriff's Department said.
A use of force occurred in order to gain control of the situation, the Sheriff's Department said.
During the altercation an officer sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The three individuals were placed under arrest; two juveniles were transported to San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall and the adult was transported to West Valley Detention Center.
As standard protocol, the Ontario P.D. will conduct a use of force review for the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ontario P.D. at (909) 986-6711. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling We-Tip at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
