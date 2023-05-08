Seven people were shot at a house party in Adelanto on May 7, and two of the persons (including one from Rancho Cucamonga) were killed, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 12:49 a.m., deputies with the Adelanto/Victor Valley Station responded to a report of multiple gunshot victims in the 10900 block of Bartlett Avenue.
The deputies found Derrick Irutingabo, a 20-year-old resident of Arizona, deceased inside the residence with a gunshot wound.
Five additional victims with gunshot wounds were transported to local hospitals.
Prior to deputies arriving at the scene, Maqwan Allen, a 20-year-old resident of Rancho Cucamonga, was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injury at the hospital.
The five hospitalized victims included a 14-year-old boy, an 18-year-old woman, and men ages 19, 23, and 40.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded and are conducting the investigation. The suspect(s) have not yet been identified. More information will be released as it becomes available, the Sheriff's Department said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Paslak, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.