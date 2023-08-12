A suspect was arrested in connection with a felony hit and run traffic collision in which two people on a motorcycle suffered major injuries in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The incident occurred on Aug. 4 at about 5:23 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Riverside Avenue, police said in a news release on Aug. 12.
Officers arrived on scene at approximately 5:27 p.m. and discovered the involved vehicle had fled the incident location. Rialto Fire Department personnel arrived minutes later and administered medical aid to the motorcycle rider and passenger. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.
The Rialto P.D.'s Major Accident Investigation Team identified the suspect vehicle as a red 2006-2010 Honda Civic.
The investigation showed the vehicle was heading southbound on Riverside Avenue when it entered the two-way center turn lane to enter into a driveway. The motorcycle was northbound in the No. 2 lane of Riverside when the vehicle failed to yield to the motorcyclist’s right of way, causing a collision. The suspect then fled the scene and left both victims laying in the roadway.
Through a continual investigation, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Rialto resident Eddy Escobar-Zamora, who was located and taken into custody. A subsequent DUI investigation was conducted and Escobar was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol, three times the legal limit. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was later recovered near Escobar’s residence.
Escobar was booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of DUI causing injury or death, DUI over .08% BAC causing injury or death, and hit and run causing injury or death, with a bail set for $500,000. Additionally, Escobar was found to have a prior conviction for DUI. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and filed criminal charges for these crimes.
The Rialto P.D. requests that anyone with information about this incident contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932308753.
