Two persons were arrested on charges of possession of firearms and suspected ecstasy pills in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 21 at about 12:14 a.m., deputies from the Highland Station responded to an apartment complex at 25955 Baseline Street regarding a report of a domestic disturbance.
Upon their arrival, deputies heard gunshots coming from within the apartment complex. The gunshots were later determined to be unrelated to the initial domestic disturbance call for service.
Deputy Strand observed multiple subjects standing on the balcony of an apartment firing guns. Highland deputies, with the assistance of Central Station deputies, surrounded the apartment and detained all the occupants.
A search warrant was obtained, and the subsequent search of the apartment yielded a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded AR-15 style rifle, fired cartridge casings and 60 suspected ecstasy pills.
Imani Carter, 19, and Kaleem Pendergrass, 21, were determined to be in possession of the aforementioned items and were booked into custody at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.