Two persons were hospitalized after a deputy involved shooting in Highland on June 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 12:37 a.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Highland Station responded to reports of shots fired in the 7000 block of Elm Street.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered an overturned SUV, multiple fired cartridge cases, and bullet strikes in vehicles and residences. Additional deputies from the Sheriff’s Central Station responded to assist with the investigation.
As the initial shooting investigation was conducted, two subjects shot multiple rounds at each other, feet from deputies, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies witnessed the shooting, attempted to intervene, and a lethal force encounter occurred, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies detained multiple subjects and located two subjects struck by gunfire. The subjects were transported to local hospitals for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.
Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and are conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Justin Carty at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
