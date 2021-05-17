Two persons were injured when a small plane crashed near Lake Arrowhead on May 15, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Fire crews were dispatched to the area of Little Bear Creek Road and Torrey Road in Cedar Glen after receiving multiple 911 calls from area residents.
Crews arrived in the area with fire engines, ambulances and an all-terrain vehicle and found the two persons still inside the plane, which came to rest in tall brush between two access roads.
Due to the thick brush, crews had to cut a path to access the plane. Once they made access, firefighter-paramedics worked on patient care and extrication and mitigated an active fuel leak. United States Forest Service and fire crews simultaneously worked on cutting thick brush to assist in the evacuation of the injured parties.
Once extricated, the patients were loaded in awaiting ambulances to meet with air ambulances for transport to area trauma centers. In total, it took one hour to extricate and extract the two victims.
About 15-20 gallons of fuel leaked into the soil. A hazardous material specialist responded to assist with clean up and hazard mitigation.
The scene was turned over to local enforcement for the investigation portion of the incident, said Mike McClintock, a Fire Department public information officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.