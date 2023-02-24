Two persons were killed in separate traffic collisions in Ontario on Feb. 21, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
• At 12:02 a.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle collision on the westbound Route 60 freeway at the Grove Avenue off ramp. A driver, 78-year-old Edward Garcia Jr. of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 12:20 a.m. The CHP was investigating the incident.
• At 6:18 p.m., the Ontario Police Department responded to the Interstate 10 eastbound on-ramp at Euclid Avenue for a reported traffic collision. A driver, Sammie Rodriguez, a 20-year-old resident of Ontario, was pronounced deceased on scene at 6:38 p.m. The Ontario P.D. was investigating the incident.
