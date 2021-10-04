Two persons were killed in separate traffic incidents in San Bernardino on Oct. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The first incident took place at 6:17 p.m., when officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to E. 21st Street, east of Waterman Avenue. where a vehicle crashed into a tree. The driver, a 58-year-old male resident of Banning, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 6:48 p.m.
The second incident occurred at 10:41 p.m., when officers responded to Waterman and Bryant streets. A male pedestrian was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was declared deceased on Oct. 4 at 2:17 a.m.
The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating both incidents.
