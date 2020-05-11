Two persons died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 10, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 9:28 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to Tippecanoe Avenue and Harry Shephard Boulevard for a solo vehicle traffic collision involving a Kia Forte.
The driver of the vehicle, Felipe Villalobos Barba, a 36-year-old resident of San Bernardino, and the right front passenger, Oscar Villalobos, a 26-year-old resident of Loma Linda, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
San Bernardino Police Department investigators said that the Kia was heading northbound on Tippecanoe when the driver lost control and veered onto the center median, striking a palm tree.
