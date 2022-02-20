Two persons were killed in a traffic collision on the Route 210 Freeway in San Bernardino on Feb. 19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 2:20 a.m., officers with California Highway Patrol responded to the eastbound 210 near East Twin Creek Wash to investigate a single vehicle traffic collision.
The unidentified female driver and unidentified female passenger were pronounced deceased on scene.
The names are withheld pending confirmation of identification and notification of next of kin.
The CHP is investigating the collision.
