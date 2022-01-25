Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Jan. 24, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on State Route 330 near Highland Avenue.
A 26-year-old woman from San Bernardino was driving a 2013 blue Hyundai Accent and traveling southbound, south of Highland Avenue, at an unknown speed. A 39-year-old woman from Arrowbear Lake was driving a 2009 Green Toyota Prius and traveling on Route 330 northbound, south of Highland Avenue, at an unknown speed.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Hyundai veered left into northbound lanes and collided head on into the front of the Toyota, sending it down the right shoulder embankment. As a result of the collision, the driver of the
Toyota sustained major injuries and succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
The driver of the Hyundai was transported to a local hospital with major injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer R. Rios at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
