Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
• On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
• On Thursday, Dec. 29 at 1:21 a.m., officers from California Highway Patrol responded to the area of the 215 Freeway and the eastbound Route 210 Freeway transitional road. A bicyclist, Jose Gonzalez-Saldana, a 39-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 1:32 a.m.
