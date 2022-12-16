Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 9:18 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to 5th Street at the intersection with Victoria Avenue.
Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed the driver, identified as Maxwell Daniel Hantz, a 21-year-old resident of Highland, and his passenger, Clarisa Lynn De Lloyd, age 19 of Zephyrhills, Florida, were deceased at the scene.
The San Bernardino P.D. was investigating the incident.
