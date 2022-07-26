Two persons, including an eight-year-old child, were shot during an incident in San Bernardino on July 22, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident happened at about 8:49 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Herrington Avenue, where responding officers located the two victims.
One victim was the child, who was suffering from a critical gunshot wound, and the second victim was an adult who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
At the scene, minimal information was given to officers and the unknown suspects had already fled the area.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anybody with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective N. Alvarez at alvarez_ni@sbcity.org (909) 388-4851 or Sergeant J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at www.wetip.com.
