Two private security guards were shot during a party in Muscoy on Jan. 28, and one of them later died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 1:30 a.m., Central Station deputies responded to the 3500 block of Gray Street and located the two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
One of the victims, Howard Gabrelle Anderson Jr., a 28-year-old resident of Hemet, was later pronounced deceased. The other victim is a 29-year-old Hemet resident.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded and are conducting the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Amy Bilbao, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.