Two Rialto residents were killed in a traffic collision in Ontario, just west of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 3:16 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to Interstate 15 southbound at the Interstate 10 interchange.
The driver, Jose Elizarraraz Bravo, 24, and passenger, Luis Elizarraraz Bravo, 29, were pronounced deceased on scene at 3:41 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
The CHP was investigating the incident.
