Two San Bernardino County firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus.
On March 29, the incident commander of the county’s All Hazard Regional Incident Management Team (IMT) was notified of this update, which marked the first two positive cases of firefighter first responders within the county.
The two firefighters work for two different agencies -- the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and the Montclair Fire Department.
Both firefighters entered self-quarantine due to an onset of flu-like symptoms prior to receiving test results. Currently, the firefighters are feeling well and remain in isolation. Both firefighters are being medically monitored by their primary physicians.
The San Bernardino County Regional All Hazard IMT has been planning for the last three weeks for the possibility of exposure and infection to the county’s first responders. The team’s plan, already in place, ensures that fire, rescue, and EMS service delivery will not be interrupted regardless of jurisdiction, the Fire Department said.
The fire and ambulance services within the county remain robust and are fully staffed and equipped to respond to all emergencies, the Fire Department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.