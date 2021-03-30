Two men from San Bernardino were arrested on various burglary charges in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 26 at about 12:45 a.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Magnolia Court after a witness reported seeing a black sedan and a white truck circling the neighborhood. Deputies conducted an area check but did not locate the suspicious vehicles.
At about 2:20 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Haven Avenue and Valencia Avenue, on a vehicle matching the description provided in the earlier call for service. Deputies contacted the occupants and identified them as Eric Trevino, 24, and Larry Ferrier, 22.
During a vehicle search, deputies located burglary tools, a catalytic converter and vehicle registration papers belonging to two separate vehicles reported stolen out of San Bernardino and Glendora, the Sheriff's Department said.
During a follow-up investigation on Magnolia Court, deputies located several vehicles with open doors and trunks and notified the victims.
Trevino and Ferrier are both on active felony probation and on Post Release Community Supervision. They were booked at West Valley Detention Center, where they remain in custody on $125,000 bail each.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.