Two schools in the Etiwanda School District have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Grapeland and John L. Golden elementary schools received the prestigious award, which recognizes schools based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. They are among the state’s highest-performing schools.
One other school in San Bernardino County — Richardson PREP HI Middle School in the San Bernardino City Unified School District — achieved this honor.
“The National Blue Ribbon award is one schools all across our nation continuously work toward, and we are fortunate to have three schools within our county receiving this recognition,” said S.B. County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “I applaud the efforts put forth by the administrators, teachers and staff who are committed to transforming lives through education.”
National Blue Ribbon Schools is a program of the U.S. Department of Education designed to celebrate exemplary schools in which educators, students and families have worked to create positive and effective learning environments for all students.
