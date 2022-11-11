Two students were arrested during an incident at Montclair High School on Nov. 10, according to the Montclair Police Department.
At 11:04 a.m., officers responded to the school regarding a viral video of a student in a classroom who was in possession of a handgun magazine which contained live ammunition. Officers quickly convened at the school, and as a precaution the school was placed on lockdown. The student depicted in the video along with a second student were both located and detained without incident.
A loaded magazine was located in the front waistband area of one of the students. Both students told officers no firearms were involved in the incident. A search was conducted and no firearms were located.
No students or staff members were injured during the incident.
School district personnel were on scene and were notified of what transpired.
Both students were placed under arrest and transported to the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center, where they were booked.
