Two students were injured when an explosion took place at a middle school, and a 14-year-old boy was arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Friday, May 20 at 11:03 a.m., deputies responded to Terrace Hills Middle School in Grand Terrace after receiving reports of a loud explosion that created excessive smoke on the school grounds, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies quickly located the area where the explosion occurred.
Additional resources responded, including personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Bomb and Arson Division, the State Fire Marshall's Office, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Bomb K9 Team.
The Fire Department treated and released two students at the scene for minor injuries.
The incident was deemed an isolated incident by investigators and there was no property damage at the school.
The investigation led to the arrest of a 14-year-old student, who was later booked at Central Juvenile Hall.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
