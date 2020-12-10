Two suspects were arrested after allegedly arriving at San Manuel Casino in Highland in a stolen 2020 Chevy Camaro on Dec. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 1:30 a.m., the suspects were detained by Deputy Zolfaghari for a felony investigation.
Sakhon Kong, a 30-year-old resident of Rosemead, and Elvin Delmundo, a 26-year-old resident of Alhambra, were found to be on felony supervised probation, and Kong had two active arrest warrants.
A credit card embossing machine and heroin was allegedly found in the vehicle. The embossing machines are commonly used by suspects involved in identity theft-related crimes.
Kong was arrested for two warrants, possession of a stolen vehicle and identity theft. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Delmundo was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and identity theft and was booked at Central Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Zolfaghari at (909) 387-3545.
