Two suspects were arrested after a man was shot to death during an argument on Feb. 14 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of West 11th Street at about 6:25 p.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. They located the victim in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as Emilio Pedraza, a 37-year-old resident of San Bernardino.
Investigators learned the victim was involved in an argument with an individual who had just left the suspects’ residence. The victim left the area and returned minutes later to confront the suspects. The suspects saw the victim was armed with a firearm, and they both shot at the victim, police said.
Homicide detectives arrested both suspects on murder charges, and they are being held in a San Bernardino County Detention Center. They are identified as Santiago Alanis, 21, and Jesus Alanis, 23, both from San Bernardino.
Detectives are investigating all leads, and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective M. Siems at (909) 384-5650 / siems_mi@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.