Deputies arrested two suspects after locating numerous AR 15 rifles, handguns, ammunition and narcotics at a home in Rancho Cucamonga on July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The case began when deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station obtained an arrest warrant on a subject, identified as Ryan Fisher, a 30-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, after he allegedly fraudulently obtained a loan from a bank in the amount of $30,900.
When deputies arrived at Fisher's residence, they observed him walking to his vehicle. Deputies contacted Fisher and as they arrested him, they observed machining tools inside his open garage and several incomplete AR-15 rifles in the process of being assembled.
A prior records check revealed Fisher is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and searched the home. Inside they located 12 completed handguns, one sniper rifle and seven complete AR 15 rifles, all with no serial numbers. They also located body armor, several thousands of rounds of ammunition, and narcotics. Several of the rifles were equipped with suppressors, and several were short-barreled rifles, all which are illegal to possess in the state of California. Deputies also located about 15 unattached suppressors and dozens of home manufactured gun parts to build more AR-15 rifles and handguns.
A subsequent search warrant was served at a second location and a second suspect, identified as Alexander Sayegh, 30, was taken into custody at that location.
Both suspects were booked in at the West Valley Detention Center. Fisher remains in custody on several charges and two warrants out of Orange County. His bail totals $210,000. Sayegh was released after posting $50,000 bail.
