Two suspects were arrested after they allegedly shot and wounded two people in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 1 at about 9:32 p.m., deputies responded to the 7300 block of Lynwood Way for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived and located two victims with several gunshot wounds. The victims were provided with medical treatment and immediately transported to a nearby hospital.
Witnesses provided detailed suspect descriptions and observed the suspects run from the scene.
Deputies from the Central Station assisted and searched the area for the suspects. During the search, deputies observed 20-year-old Jonathan Urquidez and a 15-year-old boy walking in the area. Both suspects were sweaty, out of breath, and matched the suspect descriptions provided by witnesses.
Deputies searched the immediate area where the suspects were detained and located a .40 caliber handgun, which was illegally converted to a fully automatic.
Several witnesses positively identified Urquidez and the male juvenile as the suspects allegedly involved in the shooting. Urquidez was booked at Central Detention Center and the juvenile suspect was booked at the San Bernardino Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center.
Anyone with any information related to this case is urged to contact the Highland Sheriff's Station at (909) 425-9793. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.