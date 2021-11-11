Two suspects were arrested after a victim was stabbed to death at a bowling alley in Rancho Cucamonga on Nov. 10, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 11:32 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a call regarding a stabbing that occurred in the 7900 block of Haven Avenue.
When deputies arrived, they found the victim inside the bowling alley with a stab wound. Rescue personnel arrived a short time later and pronounced the victim deceased. No additional information about the victim was released.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigation’s Homicide Detail also responded and assumed the investigation. Detectives learned the suspects, Alexis Hernandez and Jose Hernandez, both 25-year-old Rancho Cucamonga residents, were in a physical altercation with the victim when the stabbing occurred, the Sheriff's Department said.
Alexis and Jose were booked in at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, where they remained in custody without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or go to wetip.com.
