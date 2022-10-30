An auto theft task force arrested two suspects and recovered one stolen vehicle in Rialto recently, according to the Rialto Police Department.
SANCATT (San Bernardino County Auto Theft Taskforce) investigators conducted a multi-agency, proactive enforcement operation in attempt to arrest suspects in possession of stolen vehicles and prevent future vehicle thefts, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 28.
Investigators from the Rialto, San Bernardino and Ontario police departments, along with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, were involved in the operation and made the arrests.
