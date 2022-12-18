Two suspects were arrested and a weapon and drugs were seized during an incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
After a short vehicle pursuit, uniformed narcotics officers detained both occupants, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Dec. 17.
One suspect was found to have been a parolee at large. He was in possession of a "ghost gun," cocaine, and methamphetamine, police said.
A search warrant was conducted, where more narcotics and ammunition were located.
Both suspects were taken into custody on felony charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.