Two suspects were arrested during a traffic stop for alleged narcotics violations, and the driver was charged with DUI, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 6 at 10:34 p.m., Deputy R. Alfaro conducted a traffic stop on a white Toyota Sienna in the area of Redlands Boulevard and Richardson in Loma Linda for a California Vehicle Code violation.
The driver, Brandy Marie Granlund, a 34-year-old San Bernardino resident, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and transportation of narcotics for sale.
The passenger, Johnny Kunho Suh, a 62-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was arrested for an active warrant and possession of a controlled substance for sale, the Sheriff's Department said.
Granlund and Suh were booked into jail at the Central Detention Center, where they were being held on $50,000 bail.
