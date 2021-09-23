Two suspects were arrested during a traffic stop in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
Officer Jipp recently stopped a car for vehicle code violations, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 21.
Upon making contact with the three occupants, it was discovered that one subject was in possession of drugs for sales, and one of the other subjects had outstanding warrants. Both suspects were taken into custody.
