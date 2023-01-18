Two suspects were arrested following a shooting incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the area of Maple Street and Marvin Drive for a call for service regarding a shooting, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 17.
Dispatch received reports that multiple suspects were shooting at one another and then fleeing before police arrival.
Officers located more than 30 spent fired cartridge casings in both rifle and handgun calibers.
Through further investigation, officers found two subjects in a garage matching the description of the suspects. One was in possession of a loaded handgun, and the other was on probation for gun charges.
Both suspects were booked into jail, and the firearm was seized.
