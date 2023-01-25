Two suspects were arrested in Rialto for allegedly abusing and torturing a boy at various times for more than a decade, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Police launched an investigation into allegations of physical and emotional abuse of a 12-year-old male juvenile, which led to the arrest of two Rialto residents, 69-year-old Juanita Shorty and 51-year-old Lenora Harrell.
The investigation revealed the alleged abuse had occurred over the course of several years while the victim was in Shorty’s custody from the time he was 6 months old.
Detective Watson led the investigation and conducted forensic interviews with the victim, discovering that the victim had allegedly been burned by scalding hot water, struck on the head resulting in scars, and threatened with a firearm.
Both Shorty and Harrell were booked into West Valley Detention Center and each face a bail amount of $1 million.
The Rialto P.D. encourages anyone with information regarding these allegations to contact investigators. Witnesses can contact Lt. James Mills at (909) 820-2632 or anonymously through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.
