Two suspects were arrested for allegedly committing a murder in San Bernardino last year, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on June 22.
The incident occurred on May 23, 2021 in the 900 block of W. 23rd Street. Police determined that a deceased person was a victim of a homicide at a residence.
Extensive follow-up was conducted by members of the homicide unit, and through this process, Robert Dilworth, 44, and Geoffrey Saffa, 51, were identified as suspects allegedly involved in this crime, and arrest warrants were issued for them.
On June 11 of this year, Dilworth was arrested by the San Bernardino County Sheriff‘s Department for his outstanding homicide warrant, and on June 21, Saffa was located by San Bernardino P.D. investigators and arrested.
