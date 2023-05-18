Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing about $10,000 worth of merchandise from a business in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Patrol officers responded to a burglary and learned that the suspects forced entry at the business in the southern area of the city, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 17.
Through further investigation, detectives developed information regarding the suspects and their location. Both were arrested on felony charges.
The stolen merchandise was recovered and the tools used to force entry were also taken as evidence.
This was “cutting-edge police work,” the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.