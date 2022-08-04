Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing decorations from multiple gravesites at the Rialto Park Cemetery, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Several months ago, police were notified that the decorations were being removed by unknown suspects after being placed there by the family members of those who were laid to rest.
The Investigations Bureau conducted an investigation with the intent to give peace of mind to the families affected and to identify the suspects involved, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Through their investigation, they identified 44-year-old Olivia Rosas-Sanchez and 49-year-old Irma Rosas-Osorio, both residents of Rialto.
A search warrant was authored for their residence, where many of the stolen decorations were recovered.
While at the residence, investigators learned of numerous building code violations, including out-of-code structures, exposed wiring, and the theft of electricity.
With assistance from Community Compliance and the Building and Safety Division, the residence was deemed unsafe and uninhabitable due to the immediate hazard to both the occupants and adjacent properties, police said. Edison responded to the location and discontinued power to the residence until all electrical issues are corrected.
Both suspects were subsequently arrested on charges of grand theft and were booked into county jail with a bail amount of $50,000.
